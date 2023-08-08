Murder, stabbings, shootings and arson on weekend of crime chaos in Doncaster

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while the incidents are not connected, here’s a look back through a timeline of tragedy in the city over the last few days

Thursday

At 11.45pm, police receive reports that a silver vehicle pulled up outside an address on Milton Road, Carcroft before three shots were fired in the direction of the property.

Saturday

In the early hours, a motorhome parked outside the same address was set alight, causing extensive damage. Both followed an incident on July 27, when a vehicle pulled up on Milton Road and a number of men were involved in an altercation, during which shots were reportedly fired.

A 50-year-old man is stabbed and slashed across the face after an altercation between drivers near to the Astrabound play centre in Crompton Road, Wheatley.

53-year-old Kelli Bothwell in stabbed to death at a house in Main Street, Sprotbrough. A 52-year-old man is held on suspcion of murder.

Sunday

Reports of a knifeman on the loose in Doncaster’s Frenchgate centre after a store robbery.

A man is taken to hospital after suffering injuries in a street attack in Rossington, with the air ambulance landing at the scene.

Monday

Four men, aged between 18 and 23, are arrested by police after a series of raids in connection with Carcroft gun and arson incidents, with heavy police activity reported across Doncaster.

Tuesday