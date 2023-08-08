News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Murder, stabbings, shootings and arson on weekend of crime chaos in Doncaster

It has been one of the darkest weekends in Doncaster’s history, with a murder investigation, stabbings and knife crime, gun incidents and arson keeping police in the city busy in recent days.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:27 BST

As officers probe the fatal stabbing of 53-year-old Kelli Bothwell in Sprotbrough, officers have also been dealing with two gun incidents in Carcroft, a stabbing in broad daylight near to a Doncaster play centre and a street attack on a man in Rossington.

Add to that an arson attack, a series of police raids and a knifeman on the loose in the Frenchgate centre and it has been a hectic few days for South Yorkshire Police in Doncaster,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And while the incidents are not connected, here’s a look back through a timeline of tragedy in the city over the last few days

53-year-old Kelli Bothwell was fatally stabbed to death at house in Sprotbrough.53-year-old Kelli Bothwell was fatally stabbed to death at house in Sprotbrough.
53-year-old Kelli Bothwell was fatally stabbed to death at house in Sprotbrough.
Most Popular

Thursday

At 11.45pm, police receive reports that a silver vehicle pulled up outside an address on Milton Road, Carcroft before three shots were fired in the direction of the property.

Saturday

In the early hours, a motorhome parked outside the same address was set alight, causing extensive damage. Both followed an incident on July 27, when a vehicle pulled up on Milton Road and a number of men were involved in an altercation, during which shots were reportedly fired.

A 50-year-old man is stabbed and slashed across the face after an altercation between drivers near to the Astrabound play centre in Crompton Road, Wheatley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

53-year-old Kelli Bothwell in stabbed to death at a house in Main Street, Sprotbrough. A 52-year-old man is held on suspcion of murder.

Sunday

Reports of a knifeman on the loose in Doncaster’s Frenchgate centre after a store robbery.

A man is taken to hospital after suffering injuries in a street attack in Rossington, with the air ambulance landing at the scene.

Monday

Four men, aged between 18 and 23, are arrested by police after a series of raids in connection with Carcroft gun and arson incidents, with heavy police activity reported across Doncaster.

Tuesday

South Yorkshire Police formally name and identify Kelli Bothwell as the victim of the fatal stabbing in Sprotbrough.

Related topics:DoncasterRossingtonSouth Yorkshire PoliceFrenchgate