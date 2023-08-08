News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Knifeman on loose in Frenchgate centre after Doncaster city centre store robbery

A knife-wielding robber raced through Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre after threatening staff at a city centre store with a weapon before fleeing.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:09 BST

The man is understood to have raided a shop in the centre on Sunday afternoon and Frenchgate bosses have confirmed that an investigation is under way into the attack.

According to reports, the man drew a knife on staff at the shop before fleeing with a number of stolen goods in the direction of Doncaster Interchange.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood armed police and security guards were deployed in the aftermath of the incident in a bid to find the man responsible for the attack.

A spokesman for the shopping centre said: “Frenchgate is aware of an incident that happened at a store within the Centre yesterday (Sunday). The incident is now being dealt with by South Yorkshire Police.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of Sunday afternoon’s incident.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police