Knifeman on loose in Frenchgate centre after Doncaster city centre store robbery
The man is understood to have raided a shop in the centre on Sunday afternoon and Frenchgate bosses have confirmed that an investigation is under way into the attack.
According to reports, the man drew a knife on staff at the shop before fleeing with a number of stolen goods in the direction of Doncaster Interchange.
It is understood armed police and security guards were deployed in the aftermath of the incident in a bid to find the man responsible for the attack.
A spokesman for the shopping centre said: “Frenchgate is aware of an incident that happened at a store within the Centre yesterday (Sunday). The incident is now being dealt with by South Yorkshire Police.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of Sunday afternoon’s incident.