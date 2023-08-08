Kelli Bothwell murder: Doncaster mum of two's fatal stabbing sends shockwaves through village

Kelli, a healthcare worker, is understood to have only recently moved into the row of cottages which dominate the centre of the village and overlook the nearby church.

Emergency services were called at around 8pm on Saturday following reports of a ‘dispute’ at the house, but were unable to save her.

Police have named the woman who died at a house in Sprotbrough as 53-year-old Kelli Bothwell.

Sprotbrough was put into lockdown in the aftermath of the tragedy, with the street cordoned off and neighbours sharing their shock over the killing.

Police have spent much of the last few days combing the property for clues, with forensic officers present at the scene.

Nicky Kenyon, the only resident of the row of terraced homes living outside the cordon, told the Daily Mail: 'It is a leafy village which has been my family home. I was out with the dogs when it happened.

'It was all cordoned off on Saturday night - the entire village. There was nothing in the village apart from police cars.

'When I got back with the dogs I could not drive down the road to my house.

'It has all be cordoned off since Saturday. I told the police i was out and did not hear anything until I came back and found it all cordoned off.

'My son rang to say something had happened in the village. But I have no idea whether it happened in the street or one of the house.

'There have been police outside the house ever since and forensics have been here too.'

Another local woman, who has lived in the village all her life, told the newspaper: 'It is just a very sad story. All we know is there has been a stabbing in the area and a lady's life taken.

'I do believe it happened inside one of the cottages. The house has not been identified because the tape is across them all.

'We heard police were called to a property. The wine bar is around the corner so you would not see anything from there. It is very scary.

'It happened on Saturday at 8 o'clock. We had been in a meal in town. We got to the corner and saw all the police cars.

'It was totally taped off and we did not hang around because we wanted to get away. I later heard the lady who died was about the same age as me which is really scary.'

A local woman pensioner added: 'It is frightening. It is crazy. It is normally so quiet.

'Even when they come out the pub at night there is no noise. It is terrible. It is something you don't expect in the village. I can't believe it.'

Police have revealed that a post-mortem examination determined Ms Bothwell died from a stab wound.