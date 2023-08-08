News you can trust since 1925
First picture of Doncaster murder victim as police name her as Kelli Bothwell

This is the woman whose death has sparked a huge murder investigation in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:05 BST

53-year-old Kelli Bothwell died following an incident inside a house in Doncaster on Saturday night.

Kelli died after police were called to reports of a “dispute” inside a property on Main Street, Sprotbrough at around 8pm.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Kelli Bothwell, 53, was stabbed to death at a house in Doncaster on Saturday.
Formal identification took place yesterday (Monday 7 August), and an earlier post-mortem examination concluded that Kelli died as a result of a stab wound.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that the investigation is continuing and said:”Kelli’s family continue to ask that their privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.”

If you have any information relating to this investigation, please report this via the police website or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 799 of 5 August.

You can also call independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111,

