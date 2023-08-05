Gunshots and arson attack as police lockdown Doncaster street for second time in a week

South Yorkshire Police has said there will be an increased number of officers on the streets of Carcroft this weekend after a series of recent incidents outside a property on Milton Road.

In the latest incidents, three shots were fired at a house on Thursday night while in the early hours of this morning, a motorhome parked outside the same address was set on fire, causing extensive damage.

It comes after an incident on July 27 when shots were fired after a number of men were involved in an altercation in Milton Road.

There is an increased police presence in Carcroft following a series of recent incidents.

Detective Sergeant Joe Hackworthy, leading the investigation, said: “You will likely see an increased police presence in the area over the weekend while officers continue their investigations – but also to provide reassurance to residents living nearby.

“I know how worrying this incident will be for the local residents and the wider Doncaster community. We have a dedicated team of officers working to establish the exact circumstances and also seek to identify who was involved.

“If you see our officers, they are there to help you and to provide reassurance, so please take the opportunity to speak to them and pass on any concerns you may have about what is reported to have happened. They are there to help and support you.”

The first incident came at around 11.20pm on July 27, when a vehicle pulled up on Milton Road and a number of men were involved in an altercation, during which shots were reportedly fired.

One man, aged 51, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause of violence.

On Thursday 3 August, at 11.45pm, police received reports that a silver vehicle pulled up outside an address on the same street, before three shots were fired in the direction of the property. The vehicle then left the scene.

In the early hours of this morning (Saturday 5 August), a motorhome parked outside the same address was set alight, causing extensive damage. This is being treated as arson.

Nobody was injured in any of the incidents and enquiries are ongoing to identify and trace those involved.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to share it police via the online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1190 of 3 August when you get in touch. You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Any CCTV or dashcam from the local area which may assist enquiries can also be emailed to [email protected], quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.