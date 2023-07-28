Man held after shots fired in Doncaster street brawl as police lockdown area

And investigation has been launched by police following the incident in Carcroft last night which saw damage to a number of vehicles and properties.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed there will be an increased police presence in the Milton Road area over the coming hours following the shooting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have reported heavy police activity in the area throughout the day, with a number of police officers guarding a cordon at the scene.

Police were called to a Doncaster street late last night after shots were fired.

Officers were called at at around 11.20pm last night, a force spokesman said.

A brief statement: “An investigation is underway into reports shots were fired on the street.

"A vehicle pulled up in the street and a number of men were involved in an altercation, during which shots were fired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nobody is thought to have been injured during the incident, but damage was caused to a number of vehicles and properties.

“One man, aged 51, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause of violence and remains in custody.”

Reports of the shooting come after residents in nearby Scawthorpe also reported a heavy police presence in the area yesterday.

Residents in the Amersall Road area reported seeing armed police in the area near to the former Adam and Eve pub. It is not clear if the Carcroft and Scawthorpe incidents are connected and we have asked police for further details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Sebastian Dent said: “A cordon is currently in place on Milton Road to allow for detailed forensic examination of the scene and other enquiries to take place.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area across the day and into the weekend while officers continue their investigations.

“I know how worrying this incident will be for the local community and the wider Doncaster community, and I want to reassure residents that our investigation continues at pace. We have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances of what took place yesterday evening.

“Additional patrols are in place to provide you with reassurance and if you see our officers, please do speak to them. They are there to help and support you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for anyone with information to share it with police via the new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1108 of 27 July when you get in touch. You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Any CCTV or dashcam from the local area which may assist enquiries can also be emailed to [email protected], quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.