News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Air ambulance lands at scene as man wounded in Doncaster street attack

A man was taken to hopsital after being wounded in a Doncaster street attack where the air ambulance also landed at the scene.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:36 BST

Emergency services were called at around 5pm yesterday (6 August) to reports that a man had been assaulted on Queen Mary’s Road in Rossington.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and found that the man had received a wound to his neck. He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where his injuries were deemed to be non-life changing or life threatening.

“No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information can pass it on to police via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 680 of 6 August. You can access the portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous and pass on information to independent charity Crimestoppers. Call 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Related topics:DoncasterEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire PoliceRossington