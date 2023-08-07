Air ambulance lands at scene as man wounded in Doncaster street attack

Emergency services were called at around 5pm yesterday (6 August) to reports that a man had been assaulted on Queen Mary’s Road in Rossington.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and found that the man had received a wound to his neck. He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where his injuries were deemed to be non-life changing or life threatening.

“No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information can pass it on to police via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 680 of 6 August. You can access the portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/