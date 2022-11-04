Final flights set to land as Doncaster Sheffield Airport prepares to shut after last day

Two TUI arrivals are expected at 8pm and 9.15pm tonight with a further positional flight to Manchester in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Aircraft enthusiasts are expected to descend on the base to wave farewell to the base – unless an 11th hour deal can be struck.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport will see its very last flights tonight.

Peel has spent the last few weeks winding down the base, which opened as an airport in 2005, and many of it's 800 staff have already worked their last shift and moved onto new ventures.

Workers have spent the last few days posting emotional farewells to DSA which became an international airport after the transformation of the former RAF Finningley base two decades ago.

The final outbound TUI flights took off last weekend while the last WizzAir aircraft have also flown out for the last time, with fittings and fixtures from the terminal already removed and offices stripped out.

