Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 3 MPs and two mayors attack Peel over 'no credible offer' claim

Peel said earlier today that it was “not in possession of what could be considered a credible offer.”

But in an astonishing move, Doncaster Labour and Conservative MPs have united to condemn Peel, accusing them of not wanting to sell or save DSA in any form - and has accused bosses of putting barriers in the way of plans to save the airport and 800 jobs.

The joint statement from Mayor Ros Jones, Mayor Oliver Coppard, Conservative Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, Labour Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband and Doncaster Central Labour MP Dame Rosie Winterton said: “A substantial offer has been submitted by one of the potential buyers that were identified by Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"These potential buyers and investors were introduced to Peel following a pro-active investor search that Peel played no part in.

“Negotiations are still ongoing and this is commercially sensitive and not for us to comment on, however both parties would need to undertake their own due-diligence and pre-sale checks as would be expected in any normal business dealing, if only Peel were willing to engage in a regular process.

“Unfortunately, it is becoming increasingly clear that Peel do not want to sell or save DSA in any form, as they continue to put in place barriers to our efforts.

“Last week, Peel publicly announced that they want to “develop a forward-thinking strategy for the airport site...to help unlock vibrant, job-creating alternatives to ensure future growth and prosperity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have seen very little evidence of this, and as politicians of Doncaster we stand united in our efforts to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport, we urge Peel to continue to engage with the potential buyers in order to ensure the future of DSA.

“As has been previously stated, it has been made clear to Peel that if there is no collaborative arrangement for the airport’s future, then Doncaster Council will be initiating the process for a Compulsory Purchase Order.

“Although a CPO would not stop Peel’s planned closure of the airport, as it would take roughly two years and open to considerable legal challenge, we are committed to continuing to work through every stage of this process in our efforts to save DSA.”

Earlier, hopes had been pinned on the Middle East group seizing control as the airport prepares for its final flight later this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a brief statement, a Peel spokesman said: “In response to the speculation regarding the existence of a credible bidder for Doncaster Sheffield Airport, we can confirm that we are currently not in possession of what could be considered a credible offer.

"We have not been provided with the identity of the members of the proposed consortium.

"We also have no evidence as to the source or credibility of the interested party’s funding.

"Our initial due diligence has raised some concerns regarding the identity of the bidder consortium’s representatives which we have raised directly with Doncaster Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad