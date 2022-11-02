United Arab Emirates consortium involved in Doncaster Sheffield Airport takeover talks

Airline and business experts from the super-rich Middle East country are in ongoing discussions with owners Peel ahead of the airport’s planned closure at the end of this week.

Peel has not issued any updates or released any statements in relation to the negotiations and local politicians have only confirmed that a ‘very credible’ offer has been put to the firm.

However, BBC Look North reporter James Vincent last night said that a consortium from the UAE was behind the talks and that the ‘money on the table was significantly above the market value.’

Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has offered millions to keep the airport going to cover Peel's losses while a deal is struck while Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones has threatened Peel with legal action and a compulsory purchase order.