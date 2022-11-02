'Smiles through the tears' as TUI staff in emotional farewell to Doncaster Sheffield Airport
This is the emotional moment TUI staff gathered for a group photograph and to wave farewell to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Pilots, cabin crew and other works posed for pictures on the apron in front of two of the firm’s aircraft as the curtain gets set to fall on the airport in the next few days, unless an 11th hour deal can be struck with Peel and potential new owners from the United Arab Emirates.
Airport worker Jackie Middleton, who shared the picture posted: “A last goodbye, but done bravely with smiles through the tears.”
The final outward bound TUI flight departed last week with only incoming flights over the next few days.
The very last flight is due shortly after midnight in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Owners Peel were understood to be locked in talks with a consortium from the UAE, who, according to reports, have tabled a bid ‘significantly above’ Peel’s asking price.