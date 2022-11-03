Leaked Peel memo confirms DSA takeover talks following 'no credible offer' claim

The firm responded to speculation that a business consortium from the United Arab Emirates was interested in taking over the airport which is due to receive its final flights in the next few days before closing at the weekend.

In a brief statement, a Peel spokesman said: “In response to the speculation regarding the existence of a credible bidder for Doncaster Sheffield Airport, we can confirm that we are currently not in possession of what could be considered a credible offer."

But in a leaked memo, seen by the Free Press, airport managing director David Grant is understood to have told employees that talks have taken place in Manchester and are ongoing.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The document, understood to be minutes of a staff meeting, said: “DG (David Grant) provided a verbal update on the potential purchaser/investor.

"An offer has been received from one of the interested parties and a subsequent in-person meeting has taken place in Manchester.

“There has been no offer from the other two interested parties, one has withdrawn themselves from the process.

"Non-disclosure agreements have been signed by the interested party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"DG advised that the offer has not been rejected by Peel, and tri-party negotiations between Peel, the investor and DMBC are continuing.

"Due to the status of this being a live opportunity DG advised that this may be an alternative to redundancy and as such may affect the redundancy consultation timetable which cannot be brought to an end whilst the negotiations are taking place.

"DG currently has no information regarding deadlines for the discussions.

"The bidder is a foreign organisation with global business interests and is not part of a consortium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As well as the airport they are also interested in the wider surrounding areas such as Gateway East and the investment zones.”

Last night, Doncaster’s three MPs and two mayors joined forces to condemn Peel, accusing them of not wanting to sell or save DSA in any form - and accused bosses of putting barriers in the way of plans to save the airport and 800 jobs.

The joint statement from Mayor Ros Jones, Mayor Oliver Coppard, Conservative Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, Labour Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband and Doncaster Central Labour MP Dame Rosie Winterton said: “A substantial offer has been submitted by one of the potential buyers that were identified by Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

"These potential buyers and investors were introduced to Peel following a pro-active investor search that Peel played no part in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Negotiations are still ongoing and this is commercially sensitive and not for us to comment on, however both parties would need to undertake their own due-diligence and pre-sale checks as would be expected in any normal business dealing, if only Peel were willing to engage in a regular process.

“Unfortunately, it is becoming increasingly clear that Peel do not want to sell or save DSA in any form, as they continue to put in place barriers to our efforts.

“Last week, Peel publicly announced that they want to “develop a forward-thinking strategy for the airport site...to help unlock vibrant, job-creating alternatives to ensure future growth and prosperity”.

"We have seen very little evidence of this, and as politicians of Doncaster we stand united in our efforts to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport, we urge Peel to continue to engage with the potential buyers in order to ensure the future of DSA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As has been previously stated, it has been made clear to Peel that if there is no collaborative arrangement for the airport’s future, then Doncaster Council will be initiating the process for a Compulsory Purchase Order.

“Although a CPO would not stop Peel’s planned closure of the airport, as it would take roughly two years and open to considerable legal challenge, we are committed to continuing to work through every stage of this process in our efforts to save DSA.”

Earlier, hopes had been pinned on the Middle East group seizing control as the airport prepares for its final flight later this week.

In a brief statement, a Peel spokesman said: “In response to the speculation regarding the existence of a credible bidder for Doncaster Sheffield Airport, we can confirm that we are currently not in possession of what could be considered a credible offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have not been provided with the identity of the members of the proposed consortium.

"We also have no evidence as to the source or credibility of the interested party’s funding.

"Our initial due diligence has raised some concerns regarding the identity of the bidder consortium’s representatives which we have raised directly with Doncaster Council.