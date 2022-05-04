Silver Street: Murder probes, rapes, spiking and violence blight Doncaster's party road

The 30-year-old from Leeds died after an assault in the street on Sunday night, with four people arrested over the attack.

And the tragedy comes just a few months after Ryan Theobald, 20, and Janis Kozlovskis, 17, suffered fatal stab wounds with a double murder probe launched after violence flared in the street.

It is the latest in a long line of murder investigations, rape probes, drug spiking allegations and violence in the street which has long been the place to party in Doncaster.

Silver Street has been at the centre of a number of shocking, violent attacks in recent years.

People come from miles around to enjoy a night out in the street which is packed with bars and clubs – and during England football matches, thousands have thronged to celebrate in the area.

But with partying comes a shocking catalogue of violence and police probes which have cast a dark shadow over Silver Street.

In recent years, attempts have been made to improve the area, with millions spent on new pedestrianised areas, lighting and increased security features aimed at helping to keep people safe.

Here’s a look back at just some of the incidents which have blighted Silver Street in recent years.

August 2015: A murder probe is launched after Lewis Siddall, 24, dies at home following an attack at VDKA bar in Silver Street

December 2015: Two people are arrested after a woman, 31, suffers serious facial inju ries in an attack outside La Barraca.

May 2016: Police appeal for witnesses after a serious assault near the junction with Hall Gate

July 20 17: A rape investigation is launched after a woman, 18, is attacked at a bar.

October 2017: A man is injured after being stabbed in the back in Silver Street in an early hours attack

April 2018: A man suffers serious injuries after being attacked by three men near to Mambo bar

June 2018: A 24-year-old man is charged with attacking a police officer after England’s World Cup victory over Panama.

June 2018: Police appeal for order during World Cup matches after two men are injured when they fall through a bus shelter celebrating an England victory

March 2019: A man, 18, is arrested following a number of sex attacks on women in Silver Street in January of the same year.

November 2019: A mass brawl in East Laith Gate spills over into Silver Street, with more than 50 people involved

January 2 022: Ryan Theobald, 20 and Janis Kozlovskis, 17, suffer fatal stab wounds after violence flares, with police launching a double murder probe

March 2022: A woman says crime gangs are shipping stolen mobile phones across the Pennines to Manchester after she becomes the latest victim of phone theft.

May 2022: A murder investigation is launched after 30-year-old Jamie Adam Kelly dies following an altercation outside Vintage Rockbar. Four people are arrested over the attack.