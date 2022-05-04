Officers arrested the man last night (Tuesday, May 3), and he has since been bailed.

Detectives in Doncaster launched a murder investigation after Jamie Adam Kelly was the victim of an assault in the town centre on Sunday, May 1.

He sadly died from his injuries on Monday, May 2.

Jamie Adam Kelly died in hospital on Monday, May 2, 2022, following an altercation in Doncaster town centre the previous night

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that on Sunday, May 1, a man was ejected from the Vintage Rock Bar on Silver Street where there was a physical altercation with three other men once outside.

“The victim received serious injuries. Officers provided CPR at the scene until a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew arrived and the victim was transported to hospital.”

A post-mortem was due to take place on Tuesday, May 3.

A 40-year-old man from Worksop, a 26-year-old man from Nottingham and a 33-year-old man from Doncaster have all been further arrested on suspicion of murder after all were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault at the scene. They have been bailed.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 875 of May 1. CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line. You can also pass information directly to the incident room via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22A02-PO1