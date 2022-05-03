Jamie Kelly died in hospital yesterday following a serious assault in Silver Street on Sunday night.

Police have arrested three men in connection with the incident outside Vintage Rockbar and a murder probe has been launched by detectives.

The death or Mr Kelly comes just months after the deaths of Ryan Theobald, 20 and Janis Kozlovskis, 17 who both suffered fatal stab wounds after a mass brawl broke out in the same street on January 29.

Tributes have poured in following the death of Jamie Adam Kelly.

Tributes have begun pouring in for Mr Kelly from Leeds, who was on a night out in Doncaster.

One said: “I don't know what has occurred that night but all I can think is this guy must of thought for a change let's have a night round Donny, and then just never come home and I just find that heart breaking. Condolences to his poor family and friends.”

Another added: “So sad. A night out, anywhere, should never end in death or fights. People go out to enjoy themselves. Sleep well young man. Sorry this happened.”

Another tribute read: “RIP - God bless heartfelt sympathy to the family. Taken too early.”

“So, so very sad, came for a nite out,this is heartbreaking,” wrote another.

Another added: “RIP Jamie, I didn’t know you, but I know you didn’t deserve to have your life cut short, no one does!! Condolences to his family too.”

“God bless you. Taken too soon. R. I. P young man,” said another.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident at around 9.40pm on Sunday to come forward.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that a man was ejected from the Vintage Rock Bar on Silver Street where there was a physical altercation with three other men once outside.

“The victim received serious injuries. Officers provided CPR at the scene until a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew arrived and the victim was transported to hospital.”

“Formal identification has taken place and his family and friends have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. We ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

A post mortem is due to take place today.

A 40-year-old man from Worksop, a 26-year-old man from Nottingham and a 33-year-old man from Doncaster have all been further arrested on suspicion of murder after all were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault at the scene. They all remain in police custody at this time as enquiries continue.

A statement added: “Officers and detectives would like to thank the many members of the public who have so far come forward to help with the investigation and have provided evidence, photographs and video footage to support it.

"But detectives would still like to speak to anybody who may have been either inside or outside Vintage Rock Bar at the time who may be able to assist enquiries that they have not yet spoken to.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 875 of 1 May. CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into police via [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line. You can also pass information directly to the incident room at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22A02-PO1