Jamie Adam Kelly from Leeds died in hospital earlier today, and three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident on Silver Street.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Formal identification has taken place and his family and friends have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time. We ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

They added: “Officers and detectives would like to thank the many members of the public who have so far come forward to help with the investigation and have provided evidence, photographs and video footage to support it. But detectives would still like to speak to anybody who may have been either inside or outside Vintage Rock Bar at the time who may be able to assist enquiries that they have not yet spoken to.”

Jamie Adam Kelly, aged 30, from Leeds, died in hospital today, following an altercation in Doncaster town centre last night (Sunday, May 1)

At about 9.40pm yesterday (Sunday, May 1), it is reported that a man was ejected from the Vintage Rock Bar on Silver Street where there was what police have described as ‘a physical altercation’ with three other men once outside.

“The victim received serious injuries. Officers provided CPR at the scene until a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew arrived and the victim was transported to hospital.

“A post mortem is due to take place tomorrow (Tuesday, May 3),” added the spokesperson.

A 40-year-old man from Worksop, a 26-year-old man from Nottingham and a 33-year-old man from Doncaster have all been further arrested on suspicion of murder, after all three men were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault at the scene. They all remain in police custody at this time as enquiries continue.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 875 of May 1.

CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line. You can also pass information directly to the incident room via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22A02-PO1