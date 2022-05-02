41-year-old Christopher was last seen on Monday, April 25 in Doncaster town centre, and was subsequently reported missing.

South Yorkshire Police launched two public appeals in a bid to try and find him today (Monday, May 2).

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed this evening that the force is no longer looking for Christopher, and thanked members of the public for their assistance in sharing the appeal to find him.