Police called to firearms incident at Red Lion pub in Doncaster - two Sheffield men arrested

Two Sheffield men have been arrested after police were called out to a firearms related incident at a Doncaster pub.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 2:02 pm

Officers were called to the Red Lion pub in High Street, town centre, on Saturday, April 30, at about 10.30pm.

Read More

Read More
Silver Street Doncaster: Police confirm serious assault probe as three men arres...

They were responding to ‘reports of two men being seen in possession of a firearm out the front of the premises.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police were called out to the Red Lion pub.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Upon attendance, the firearm was found to be an air weapon. Two men from Sheffield, one aged 28 and the other aged 24, were arrested on suspicion of possessing an air weapon or imitation firearm with intent to commit an offence.

"They have both been bailed as enquiries continue.”