Crime gangs 'shipping mobiles to Manchester' as woman's phone stolen in Doncaster

The woman, who has asked not to be named, had her phone swiped from her bag in a town centre club at the weekend.

Using tracking technology, she traced the phone to Manchester – and says dozens of other people have also reported phones disappearing over the Pennines to the city.

There are fears organised crime gangs are stealing phones to order and then re-selling them in mobile phone shops in the city.

The woman said her phone was stolen in CoCo’s in Silver Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

She said: “It was stolen from my bag, that I kept by my side at all times.

"My phone then got turned off straight away.

"I have been locating my iPhone with my iPad and it seemed to be moving between three different addresses in Manchester.

"I have spoken to the police and nothing seems to be getting done.

"I have had so many people messaging me saying the exact same thing has happened to them.

"There are so many reports of phones going to mobile shops and being sold and the police still won’t do anything.

"This has got to be an organised crime because it is happening way too often and all reports are the exact same address in Manchester.”