Police in fresh blitz on vehicle crime in Doncaster as cars seized from roads

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit and Doncaster Neighbourhood teams honed in on those illegally using vehicles in the town as Operation Scorpion returned to the district.Operation Scorpion sees specialised teams join with local neighbourhood officers to tackle issues affecting local communities.

Roads Policing Officers, Firearms Officers and the Off-Road Bike Intervention Team supported by the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team pro-actively patrolled the areas of Stainforth, Barnby Dun, Thorne, Kirk Sandal and Armthope, focussing on those illegally using vehicles or driving dangerously or with unsafe vehicles.

During the day officers seized three vehicles, issued 12 traffic offence reports, reported one driver on summons and issued warnings about defect offences.

Police took a number of vehciles in Doncaster off the road.

The officers’ day started when a Ford Transit van was spotted in Kirk Sandall and failed to stop for officers. The van was being driven in a dangerous manner on the wrong side of the dual carriageway on Wheatley Hall Road and found to be on false plates.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran from the scene in the Clay Lane area. Officers conducted searches but couldn’t locate the driver, he however, forgot to take his mobile phone with him so enquiries are on-going.

Staying in Kirk Sandall, officers seized a Vauxhall Vectra from a shopping centre for being driven on cloned plates. The cloned plates were being used to hide the fact that the driver had no licence or insurance.

As the day continued an Audi A4 was seized as the driver, who was out shopping with her friends and children had no licence or insurance - she was reported for the offences.

A flat bed van was stopped as officers in Humberside Police wanted to speak to the driver in connection to theft. The stop revealed the van to be on cloned plates and the driver was dealt with for the offences and his details have been passed onto colleagues at Humberside.

More vehicles were stopped for drivers having no insurance, windows that did not pass a tint test, bald tyres and faulty lights.

To complement officers’ efforts creating safer roads the Safety Camera Partnership carried out speed checks on Broadway Dunscroft, Wheatley Hall Road and Mill Street. Six drivers were found to be speeding and will receive letters in the post.

The Off Road Bike Intervention Team carried out patrols of the local and hot spot areas.

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Inspector Alison Carr said: “Operation Scorpion allows officers to pro-actively patrol our communities and target those who cause harm in our communities.“Vehicle crime will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire; those who drive without insurance or a licence are more likely to take risks and cause harm to themselves or other road users.“Routine vehicle stops can often highlight other offences and crimes that are being committed.

“We are committed to creating safer roads and reducing the amount of people seriously injured or killed.