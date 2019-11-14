Council announces aid a week after Doncaster floods

And community groups have raised over £100,000 in support of those who have been affected by the disaster.

Residents near the flooded areas had already set up their own aid facilities near to the flooded areas run by volunteers from local communities, with volunteers drivers taking using their own four wheel drive vehicles and tractors to take emergency supplies to affected areas.

And the council had been criticised by victims for failing to make sandbags available for victims before the waters reached their homes, but said today 31,000 of them had been issued so far..

Vounteers filling sandbags in Doncaster after the 2019 floods

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing their response today, the council says it have put in place facilities which will offer a range of dedicated assistance and advice from what to do when returning home to how to claim for the newly announced financial assistance schemes. If the council does not provide a service, then residents will be helped to find the information they need.

Hubs are open from 11am to 4pm including on the weekend.

The hubs for residents of Stainforth, Fishlake, Thorne, Moorends, Kirk Sandall, Barnby Dun, South Bramwith, Sykehouse and Braithwaite are:

Stainforth Rest Centre, 167 Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster, DN7 5NJ

Supplies ready for distribution to Doncaster flood victims

Vermuyden Centre, Field Side, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 4BQ

The hubs for residents of Bentley, Bentley Moor, Lower Sprotbrough, Kirk Bramwith, Thorpe Marsh, Willow Bridge, North Swaithe Dyke, Trumpfleet and Thorpe in Balne:

Askern Family Hub, Spa Pool Road, Askern, Doncaster, DN6 0HZ

Askern Community Library, Station Road, Askern, Doncaster, DN6 0LA

https://www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/news/brave-volunteer-drivers-hailed-heroes-running-residents-lifeline-flooded-doncaster-village-921560

Bentley Family Hub, The Avenue, Bentley, Doncaster, DN5 0NP

Bentley Community Library, Chapel Street, Bentley, Doncaster, DN5 0DE

The hubs for residents of Conisbrough, Denaby, Old Denaby and Mexborough:

Conisbrough Library, Old Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster, DN12 3ND

Denaby Family Hub, School Walk, Denaby Main, Doncaster, DN12 4HZ

Mexborough Library, Station Street, Swinton, Mexborough, S64 8PZ

The council says its community based teams have knocked on over 700 doors to check if residents are ok and worked for more than 3,000 hours on supporting communities in flooded areas alongside public sector partners and the emergency services. One member of the team even celebrated her 60th birthday by helping to clean up.

Staff have also been involved in preparing sandbags at council sites and more than 31,000 have been handed out to date, said a spokesman.

Damian Allen, Chief Executive of Doncaster Council, said: “I want to pay tribute to the amazing effort of our communities in helping each other but also their neighbours, and even strangers in this very difficult and trying time.

“I would like to thank the tremendous support we have had from the public services in particular the police, fire and rescue service, health services, the community and faith sector and also our council staff. Everyone has been working tirelessly around the clock to make sure we can respond to this major incident and provide help and support to those residents directly affected.”

Financial support is available through two hardship schemes for residents and businesses whose households or business premises have been affected by flooding.

To find out about eligibility criteria, what the schemes will fund and how to apply on:

https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/News/financial-support-for-residents-and-businesses-affected-by-flooding There is a dedicated hotline to apply: dedicated hotline on 01302 737888.