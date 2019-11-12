Pictures show RAF Chinooks at work in Doncaster last night following floods

These pictures show how the RAF joined the flood relief effort in Doncaster last night

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 8:01 am

The RAF Chinook mk6a helicopter airlifted stones to help strengthen flood defences around Bentley overnight.

They were called upon to move tonnes of aggregate to provide a raised access at Bentley Ings to allow an Environment Agency field team to shore up the flood defences.

Overall 40 tonnes of aggregate was moved in 10 shuttles.

Description: RAF Odiham Chinook Force has been called in to help an area in Doncaster by moving tonnes of aggregate to a cut off spit of land to shore up flood defences and improve drainage Pictured here: Chinook Mk6a approaches with load. © MOD Crown Copyright 2019 Photographer: Cpl Rob Travis RAF

These pictures were taken on the scene by Cpl R Travis, from RAF Odiham.

