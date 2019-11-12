Pictures show RAF Chinooks at work in Doncaster last night following floods

The RAF Chinook mk6a helicopter airlifted stones to help strengthen flood defences around Bentley overnight.
They were called upon to move tonnes of aggregate to provide a raised access at Bentley Ings to allow an Environment Agency field team to shore up the flood defences.
Overall 40 tonnes of aggregate was moved in 10 shuttles.
Description: RAF Odiham Chinook Force has been called in to help an area in Doncaster by moving tonnes of aggregate to a cut off spit of land to shore up flood defences and improve drainage
Pictured here: Chinook Mk6a approaches with load.
© MOD Crown Copyright 2019
Photographer: Cpl Rob Travis RAF
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
These pictures were taken on the scene by Cpl R Travis, from RAF Odiham.
Description: RAF Odiham Chinook Force has been called in to help an area in Doncaster by moving tonnes of aggregate to a cut off spit of land to shore up flood defences and improve drainage
Pictured here: Chinook Mk6a approaches with load.
© MOD Crown Copyright 2019
Photographer: Cpl Rob Travis RAF Description: RAF Odiham Chinook Force has been called in to help an area in Doncaster by moving tonnes of aggregate to a cut off spit of land to shore up flood defences and improve drainage
Pictured here: Chinook Mk6a approaches with load.
© MOD Crown Copyright 2019
Photographer: Cpl Rob Travis RAF Description: RAF Odiham Chinook Force has been called in to help an area in Doncaster by moving tonnes of aggregate to a cut off spit of land to shore up flood defences and improve drainage
Pictured here: Chinook Mk6a approaches with load.
© MOD Crown Copyright 2019
Photographer: Cpl Rob Travis RAF