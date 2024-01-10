Inside this £1.15m Bessacarr home with sleek, contemporary style

This contemporary five-bedroom home in Doncaster is for sale in one of the city’s most sought after areas, at £1.15m.

The extensively renovated, detached family home, has a high spec, open plan interior with spacious rooms.

Its accommodation includes an open plan living and dining kitchen with a central island and a Quooker tap system, with bi-fold doors to the outdoor patio.

There's.a cinema and sitting room, a study or home office, utility room, and a ground floor shower room.

From the first floor landing are five impressive bedrooms and three modern and stylish bathrooms.

With gas heating and double glazing, the house has underfloor heating downstairs, private parking space, large lawned gardens and a double garage.

Planning was also obtained for a four bedroom detached home in the rear of the garden, reference 23/01125/ful - 16/8/23, 'subject to conditions'.

This property has a kitchen with bi-fold doors leading outside, a vaulted ceiling bedroom with en suite bathroom and panoramic views over Bessacarr, three further shower or bathrooms, a cinema room and study.

The site area is approximately 0.4 of an acre.

110 Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster, is for sale at £1,150,000, with Portfield, Garrard and Wright estate agents, Tickhill.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

