Balby residents express traffic concerns over 198 home application
Some 57 individual objections have been lodged against plans to build 198 homes in Balby since the plans were made available to the public in November.
The proposed estate would be situated on Alverley Road and consist of a mixture of two, three and four bedroom houses.
The most common reason for objection was concern over increasing traffic, with residents stating that there are already issues on the road.
A travel plan conducted for the application stated that walking would be an “attractive travel option” for residents due to walkable amenities nearby.
Concerns were also raised over loss of wildlife and open space, and pressure on infrastructure such as local GP surgeries.
Two letters have been received in support of the application, stating that the area is in need of additional affordable housing.
A date for the application’s determination has not yet been decided.