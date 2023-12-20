See inside this canal side home that has stunning gardens and views

Pleasant views are one of the most coveted features sought by people looking for a new home, and this Doncaster property certainly provides them.

In a location adjacent to the canal in Thorne, this three-bedroom detached and extended home has stunning waterscapes from several of its windows, and from its beautifully manicured gardens.

The property’s interior comprises an entrance hall with staircase up, a lounge, kitchen, dining room, conservatory and study, with a cloakroom and w.c. on the ground floor.

Three bedrooms, the family bathroom and an en-suite facility to one bedroom are on the first floor.

There’s a garage, private wrap-around lawned gardens, and lovely walks right from the doorstep.

A timber fireplace with marble hearth and a coal effect gas fire is a feature in the lounge, that has open access into the dining room.

Sliding patio doors lead from dining room to a solid roof conservatory, where there are all-round views and access through French doors to the gardens.

The kitchen has beech-effect units with granite-style worktops, an integrated electric oven and grill, four-ring gas hob and extractor. A useful understairs cupboard has space for a fridge freezer.

A staircase with spindle balustrade leads from the hall to the landing, where there is a feature arched window that looks out over the canal and towards the nearby lock.

In the main bedroom is a built-in double wardrobe and an airing cupboard. An en suite shower room is tiled with a corner shower unit.Another bedroom of the three has built-in wardrobes, then there’s the family bathroom white suite.

The property has an enviable plot adjacent to the canal. Its driveway provides off road parking and leads to the detached brick garage.

A pathway leads through lawned side gardens and to the front entrance where the lawned and hedged garden has a vista of the canal, towards the lock. A side gate takes you to the rear garden.

A detached brick garage has light and power, and an adjoining brick workshop.

Gardens are landscaped with established trees and shrubs, and planted borders, with a paved patio seating area.

This property in Union Road, Thorne, Doncaster, is for sale at £250,000 with Screetons, Thorne, with no upward chain involved. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Union Road, Thorne, Doncaster The frontage of the canalside property in Thorne. Photo: Screetons, Thorne Photo Sales

2 . Union Road, Thorne, Doncaster A spacious conservatory with French doors out to the garden. Photo: Screetons, Thorne Photo Sales

3 . Union Road, Thorne, Doncaster A carefully manicured garden with established borders. Photo: Screetons, Thorne Photo Sales