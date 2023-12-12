Inside this incredible period home - on the market now in Doncaster

This highly individual property dates back to the 1800s and has an enviable location overlooking the village, with glorious rear gardens, an annexe, and electric gates giving access to the front driveway.

Carefully refurbished over years, its stunning and very spacious interior is set over three floors, with an entrance porch and hallway, two large reception rooms, and an orangery with bi-fold doors out to the gardens.

Also at ground floor level is a luxury kitchen with a large bay window, cream fitted units, a central island and integrated appliances.

In the bay fronted lounge is feature coving with a lincrusta frieze, while an Esse Dragon log burner supplies the cosy factor.

More decorative detail, and a warming log burner stove, can be found in the light and spacious dining room, and beneath the floor of the lovely orangery with bi-fold doors, is an underground rain water reserve.

Stairs lead down from the kitchen to the basement, with its utility room, gym, and fitted-out office, plus a w.c., boiler area and storage.

A family bathroom and four bedrooms are on the first floor, and include a main bedroom with exceptional views and luxury en suite facility.

To the second floor is a fifth bedroom, with views over the village, and a bathroom that features a freestanding roll top bath with claw feet.

A block paved driveway with planted borders fronts the house, and provides off street parking.

Attractive rear gardens include a Victorian greenhouse, lawns and gravel pathways, with mature trees and shrub borders, and feature lighting.

An outbuilding intended originally as an one-bedroom apartment is currently in use as a bar, games room and workshop, It has a skylight window and bi-folding doors that overlook the garden.

​Offers over £700,000 are invited for this property in High Street, Hatfield, Doncaster.

Call William H Brown estate agents, Hatfield, for more information, tel. 01302 842999.

