This former village hall is ready to convert - for sale at £275,000

A rare opportunity to buy a Grade II listed, historic hall with planning permission to convert, has arisen in one of Doncaster's prettiest villages.

Permission was granted by Doncaster planners in August this year, to

convert the historic property in High Melton to a single residential dwelling with a garden and parking provision.

High Melton is a pretty, semi-rural village approximately five miles to the west of Doncaster, and two miles from Sprotbrough and three from Mexborough. It is close to open countryside, and both woodland and riverside walks.

With the potential to be a family home of character situated in the semi-rural village, the building includes many original features, some of which have architectural significance.

The accommodation at present includes an entrance hallway with double doors, storage space and stairs to the first floor, a grand hall with a beamed-effect cathedral style ceiling and a folding partition wall, three rooms, two of which have beamed ceilings, side and rear lobbies, gents' and ladies' shower rooms with three cubicles, a kitchenette, and ladies' and gents' toilets.

There's also a ground floor boiler room housing the central heating gas boiler.

The first floor is split in to two separate front areas, with the rear of the grand hall accessed from separate staircases.

Part of the approved plans includes a scheme to install a mezzanine walkway through the centre of the grand hall to link the first floor accommodation.

The rear first floor is approached from a spiral staircase, and has five rooms, three of which have beams to part of the ceiling.

An attractive stone wall is to the front of the hall with steps to the front door, and a paved pathway to the side area, proposed as the parking space. To the other side of the building is the garden.

The Doncaster Council Planning Reference is 22/01694L FUL, granted on August 17, 2023.

​The Former Village Hall, High Melton, Doncaster, is for sale at a price of £275,000, with Mellor and Beer estate agents, Worksop.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

