Take a look inside this beautifully updated conversion, for sale at £725,000

This eco-friendly barn conversion, designed with future proofing in mind, has been fitted with energy efficient equipment that makes no compromise on a luxurious lifestyle.

Its high spec interior, with Sonos speaker system, combines modern fittings and traditional features with an emphasis on space and comfort.

In brief, the accommodation comprises a hallway with a separate utility, a versatile snug or home office, and a w.c..

Open plan living space to the ground floor includes a sleek and comprehensive fitted kitchen with quality appliances and extensive storage, with a large central island and breakfast bar.

Bi-folding doors are fitted within the original barn opening, which overlooks the gardens together with a stunning beamed atrium, that is filled with natural light.

To the first floor is a gallery landing: the main suite has its own luxury bathroom, and a guest bedroom also has an en suite facility.

Two further bedrooms, with vaulted beamed ceilings, share the stylish house bathroom.

South-facing landscaped gardens lie to the side and rear of the property, with strategic seating areas.

There's an attractive terrace, and decorative pathways that lead to the double garage and parking.

The property uses a ground source heat pump and rainwater harvester, an MHVR system (air circulation and filtering with heat capture) and has solar panels to the south-facing garage

This home in Chapel Lane, Branton, Doncaster, has a £725,000 price tag, and is for sale with Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill, Doncaster.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

