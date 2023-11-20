See the contemporary style of this luxury Bawtry home with heated pool

This home within an exclusive cul-de-sac location comes with its own heated swimming pool, and is just a stroll from the many shops, restaurants and bars in Bawtry.

The three-storey property has an entrance hall, a study or home office, a ground floor cloakroom and a utility room, the living kitchen, a games room, a lounge and a formal dining room.

To the first floor are five double bedrooms, two with en-suite facilities and a family bathroom, then above these is a spacious suite comprising a television room, double bedroom and en-suite shower room.

An attractive, lawned rear garden with the heated swimming pool, also has patio seating areas, a summer house and an additional outbuilding.

The garden is enclosed and has outside power and lighting.One highlight of the house is the open plan living kitchen with family and dining areas, that has bi-fold doors leading out to the garden, making great entertaining space in the warmer months.The contemporary-style kitchen has fitted units with a central island, a six-ring gas hob with extractor fan, three electric ovens and an integrated microwave.A bright reception room is currently used as a games room with bar area, while the formal dining room, with space for a large suite, has French doors leading to the lounge.An inset log burner brings the cosy element to the lounge, while patio doors give outdoor access and views over the rear garden.From the first floor gallery landing with a wood and glass balustrade, is a second set of stairs to the second floor.The principal double bedroom has a dressing area with built-in wardrobes, and a stylish, fully-tiled en suite facility. This has a walk-in shower, and a dual wash basin with vanity unit within its suite.

Another double bedroom with skylight window has an en-suite shower room, then three further double bedrooms include one with built-in wardrobes.

The family bathroom features a corner spa bath, and a separate shower cubicle.

A final bedroom with two Velux-style windows and fitted wardrobes is above, with an en suite shower room. There's an additional sitting room or television room, creating a comfortable third floor suite.The property is set back from the road behind double electric gates, with a gravel driveway and off road parking for several cars.There's a changing room with the swimming pool, and an additional room to house the controls for the pool.

Bawtry is a much sought after location with boutique style shops, restaurants, bars, convenience stores, healthcare facilities and a reputable primary school.

It is also within easy striking distance of the A1/M18 motorway networks.

This property in Wentworth Court, Bawtry, Doncaster, is for sale at £900,000, with William H Brown, Bawtry.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

