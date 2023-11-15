Inside high-spec period home with coach house for sale in Doncaster

A unique period home with an additional coach house that has five en suite bedrooms, is for sale in one of Doncaster's top locations, with large, landscaped gardens.

The three-storey main house has a high spec interior comprising a reception hall, sitting room, dining kitchen, formal dining room, utility and cloakroom to the ground floor, then three double bedrooms from the first floor landing, with a single bedroom or study, an en suite bathroom and a family shower room.

Attic bedrooms are accessed from the second floor landing.

The Coach House includes an entrance hall, kitchen, dining room, a day room, and five double bedrooms, all with en suite facilities.This stunning property has been renovated over many years by the current owners and offers great versatility.

It could accommodate a range of business uses if required (subject to relevant planning), with potential as an Air B&B, or enable a large family to live independently, yet together within the two houses.

Wrought iron double gates open to a large block-paved driveway and parking area with a further hard standing area that leads to a garage and workshop.There are further outbuildings, and the extensive lawned gardens, with separate gated entry, have established trees, shrubs, flowers and hedgerows.

This home in Beech Grove, Station Road, Blaxton, Doncaster, is on the market at £850,000, with Portfield, Garrard and Wright estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Beech Grove, Station Road, Blaxton, Doncaster A rear view of the Blaxton property. Photo: Portfield, Garrard and Wright estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster Photo Sales

2 . Beech Grove, Station Road, Blaxton, Doncaster A spacious and bright entrance hallway. Photo: Portfield, Garrard and Wright estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster Photo Sales

3 . Beech Grove, Station Road, Blaxton, Doncaster The open plan, high spec dining kitchen has doors out to the garden. Photo: Portfield, Garrard and Wright estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster Photo Sales