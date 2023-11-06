The interior of this stunning townhouse with open views has to be seen

This stunning character home with an open view over Townfields has large and light-filled rooms within its stylish interior.

A bespoke breakfast kitchen is one highlight in the townhouse that also has two lovely reception rooms, and period decorative features throughout.

An impressive entrance hall with porcelain tiled flooring leads to the kitchen, living and dining rooms, and has stairs to the first floor.

The bay-fronted living room with views towards Town Fields has great charm, with an open fireplace with tiled insert and stone surround as a main feature.

Another bay window, to the rear this time, lights the dining room, that has French doors to the rear garden, and an open fireplace with wood surround.

In the designer breakfast kitchen are bespoke fitted units with granite worktops, a double Belfast ceramic sink, and space for a range cooker, an American style fridge freezer, and an integrated dishwasher.

A large sash window, and two skylight windows, allow natural light to flood in.

A separate, fitted out utility room leads also to a ground floor w.c..

Three individually styled bedrooms are off the first floor landing, along with the house bathroom.

A bay-fronted double bedroom and a second double room with fitted wardrobes both have open fireplaces with cast iron surrounds.

The bathroom has panelled walls, and a shower with a free-standing cast iron tray.

The versatile top floor bedroom has a kitchen area, and is suitable as an office, studio or playroom. It also has an en suite shower room.

To the front of the house is a large driveway with wrought iron gates providing extensive gated off road parking, while the rear cobbled garden has a choice of seating areas.

The garage has a side door to the rear garden.

This home in Town Moor Avenue, Town Moor, Doncaster, has a price tag of £425,000, with William H Brown, Doncaster.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

