News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
The attractive frontage of the distinctive Doncaster property.The attractive frontage of the distinctive Doncaster property.
The attractive frontage of the distinctive Doncaster property.

The interior of this stunning townhouse with open views has to be seen

This stunning character home with an open view over Townfields has large and light-filled rooms within its stylish interior.
By Sally Burton
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:03 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:17 GMT

A bespoke breakfast kitchen is one highlight in the townhouse that also has two lovely reception rooms, and period decorative features throughout.

An impressive entrance hall with porcelain tiled flooring leads to the kitchen, living and dining rooms, and has stairs to the first floor.

The bay-fronted living room with views towards Town Fields has great charm, with an open fireplace with tiled insert and stone surround as a main feature.

Another bay window, to the rear this time, lights the dining room, that has French doors to the rear garden, and an open fireplace with wood surround.

In the designer breakfast kitchen are bespoke fitted units with granite worktops, a double Belfast ceramic sink, and space for a range cooker, an American style fridge freezer, and an integrated dishwasher.

A large sash window, and two skylight windows, allow natural light to flood in.

A separate, fitted out utility room leads also to a ground floor w.c..

Three individually styled bedrooms are off the first floor landing, along with the house bathroom.

A bay-fronted double bedroom and a second double room with fitted wardrobes both have open fireplaces with cast iron surrounds.

The bathroom has panelled walls, and a shower with a free-standing cast iron tray.

The versatile top floor bedroom has a kitchen area, and is suitable as an office, studio or playroom. It also has an en suite shower room.

To the front of the house is a large driveway with wrought iron gates providing extensive gated off road parking, while the rear cobbled garden has a choice of seating areas.

The garage has a side door to the rear garden.

This home in Town Moor Avenue, Town Moor, Doncaster, has a price tag of £425,000, with William H Brown, Doncaster.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-no-expense-spared-luxury-bessacarr-home-4393084

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/christmas/tickets-selling-fast-for-doncaster-garden-centres-festive-events-4391097

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-wow-factor-bessacarr-home-thats-hit-the-market-at-ps169m-4381444

The bespoke breakfast kitchen has a full range of units with granite work surfaces.

1. Town Moor Avenue, Town Moor, Doncaster

The bespoke breakfast kitchen has a full range of units with granite work surfaces. Photo: William H Brown, Doncaster

Photo Sales
An alternative view of the impressive breakfast kitchen.

2. Town Moor Avenue, Town Moor, Doncaster

An alternative view of the impressive breakfast kitchen. Photo: William H Brown, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The living room with central open fireplace has period decorative features and a large bay window.

3. Town Moor Avenue, Town Moor, Doncaster

The living room with central open fireplace has period decorative features and a large bay window. Photo: William H Brown, Doncaster

Photo Sales
An elegant dining room with open fireplace and French doors leading outside.

4. Town Moor Avenue, Town Moor, Doncaster

An elegant dining room with open fireplace and French doors leading outside. Photo: William H Brown, Doncaster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AmericanBelfastDoncasterWilliam H Brown