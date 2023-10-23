News you can trust since 1925
The property's impressive frontage.
Inside this wow factor Bessacarr home that's hit the market at £1.69m

This luxurious home with an indoor swimming pool, spa and sauna as part of its leisure suite has been fully refurbished and is for sale at £1.69m.
By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:03 BST

The detached property with five bedrooms and six bathrooms also has a plush home cinema, a snooker room with a bar and a roof terrace.

Set over three floors, the Bessacarr home has its main bedroom suite on the lower ground floor, along with another spacious en suite bedroom, a family room and a sizeable study.

Above on the upper ground floor is the reception hall with cloakroom and w.c. off, a lounge that looks right across the gardens, and an impressive split level and bespoke kitchen with dining room and sitting room. There's a separate, fully fitted utility room.

Two further bedrooms are on the first floor, one as part of a suite with a fitted dressing room and modern shower room, and there's a stylish house bathroom.

The property's double garage currently contains a gym, and there is ample parking space on the front driveway.

To the rear are private, south-facing lawned gardens, with mature planting, a secluded patio and seating areas.

The house has solar panels and is set well back from the road, in its Bessacarr location with easy access in to Doncaster town centre, and close to main motorway network links.

Its internal layout would allow for an independent annexe if desired.

This home in Bawtry Road, Doncaster, is for sale at £1,690,000 with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk.

The indoor swimming pool forms part of the property's full leisure facilities.

Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill

The deluxe cinema room.

Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill

South facing gardens include a range of seating areas.

Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill

The snooker or games room has doors leading outside.

Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill

