News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group
The sweeping driveway and frontage of the Sprotbrough property for sale at £1.25m.The sweeping driveway and frontage of the Sprotbrough property for sale at £1.25m.
The sweeping driveway and frontage of the Sprotbrough property for sale at £1.25m.

Inside this award-winning £1.25m Doncaster village home

This unique and high spec home with stunning private gardens is situated right in the heart of Sprotbrough village.
By Sally Burton
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:38 BST

With a circular Lutron lit driveway to the front, the detached property has an award-winning roof line, and a spacious interior that includes five double bedrooms with four bathrooms.

Established gardens with water features and their own irrigation system include a 'secret' garden, and the house has an attached garage and a lockable carport.

The striking hall with feature staircase is overlooked by a mezzanine landing, and there's an inner reception hall with formal rooms and a study.

Alongside the kitchen with family area is an orangery, and beyond that is a boot room, a utility and a w.c..

A main bedroom and one other have their own en suite facilities, while a third sizeable bedroom has wardrobes, and two further double bedrooms share a stylish Jack and Jill en suite. There is also a family bathroom.

Among the many features of the property are an internal and external Lutron lighting system, partial air conditioning, solar panels and a ring doorbell system.

Village services and amenities are within easy walking distance of the house.

This distinctive home in Park Drive, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/multimillion-pound-development-will-deliver-69-new-two-to-five-bedroom-properties-including-affordable-housing-in-doncaster-4361938

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-fabulous-lifestyle-property-for-sale-in-top-doncaster-location-4343475

Private and established gardens with an irrigation system contain a mix of trees, plants and shrubs, with water features.

1. Park Drive, Sprotbrough, Doncaster

Private and established gardens with an irrigation system contain a mix of trees, plants and shrubs, with water features. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The main hallway with feature staircase to the mezzanine level above.

2. Park Drive, Sprotbrough, Doncaster

The main hallway with feature staircase to the mezzanine level above. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The beamed kitchen and breakfast room.

3. Park Drive, Sprotbrough, Doncaster

The beamed kitchen and breakfast room. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

Photo Sales
The bright and spacious orangery.

4. Park Drive, Sprotbrough, Doncaster

The bright and spacious orangery. Photo: Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DoncasterSprotbroughTickhill