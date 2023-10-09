Inside this award-winning £1.25m Doncaster village home

This unique and high spec home with stunning private gardens is situated right in the heart of Sprotbrough village.

With a circular Lutron lit driveway to the front, the detached property has an award-winning roof line, and a spacious interior that includes five double bedrooms with four bathrooms.

Established gardens with water features and their own irrigation system include a 'secret' garden, and the house has an attached garage and a lockable carport.

The striking hall with feature staircase is overlooked by a mezzanine landing, and there's an inner reception hall with formal rooms and a study.

Alongside the kitchen with family area is an orangery, and beyond that is a boot room, a utility and a w.c..

A main bedroom and one other have their own en suite facilities, while a third sizeable bedroom has wardrobes, and two further double bedrooms share a stylish Jack and Jill en suite. There is also a family bathroom.

Among the many features of the property are an internal and external Lutron lighting system, partial air conditioning, solar panels and a ring doorbell system.

Village services and amenities are within easy walking distance of the house.

This distinctive home in Park Drive, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

