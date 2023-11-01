Inside this 'no expense spared' luxury Bessacarr home
Having undergone a 'no expense spared' full internal refurbishment, the six-bedroom property offers open plan living, with space that spans out to the garden through bi-fold doors, and is ideal for entertaining.
Along with the entrance porch and reception hall is an impressive dining kitchen with family room, a spacious lounge and dining room, and a study with bespoke fitted furniture.
A guest cloakroom, utility room and boot room complete the ground floor facilities.
Above are five first floor bedrooms, two of which have modern en suites, and a contemporary family bathroom.
There's a further sizeable second floor bedroom from the landing at that level, with a walk-in wardrobe.
Along with the garden bar and games room is a kitchen, w.c. and store.
Electric wrought iron gates open to lawned front gardens and a decorative driveway with parking and access to the garages.
The rear gardens are mainly lawn, with seating areas and access to the garden room.
Additional double gates open to further parking space.
An alarm and cctv system is controlled by a phone app.
This property in St Wilfred's Road, Doncaster, is for sale at £925,000, with Portfield, Garrard and Wright, Tickhill.
