Inside this 'no expense spared' luxury Bessacarr home

This luxurious Bessacarr home occupies a large corner plot with stunning gardens, in which there is a high spec garden bar with games room.
By Sally Burton
Published 1st Nov 2023, 09:13 GMT

Having undergone a 'no expense spared' full internal refurbishment, the six-bedroom property offers open plan living, with space that spans out to the garden through bi-fold doors, and is ideal for entertaining.

Along with the entrance porch and reception hall is an impressive dining kitchen with family room, a spacious lounge and dining room, and a study with bespoke fitted furniture.

A guest cloakroom, utility room and boot room complete the ground floor facilities.

Above are five first floor bedrooms, two of which have modern en suites, and a contemporary family bathroom.

There's a further sizeable second floor bedroom from the landing at that level, with a walk-in wardrobe.

Along with the garden bar and games room is a kitchen, w.c. and store.

Electric wrought iron gates open to lawned front gardens and a decorative driveway with parking and access to the garages.

The rear gardens are mainly lawn, with seating areas and access to the garden room.

Additional double gates open to further parking space.

An alarm and cctv system is controlled by a phone app.

This property in St Wilfred's Road, Doncaster, is for sale at £925,000, with Portfield, Garrard and Wright, Tickhill.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-wow-factor-bessacarr-home-thats-hit-the-market-at-ps169m-4381444

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/christmas/tickets-selling-fast-for-doncaster-garden-centres-festive-events-4391097

The impressive entrance hall with parquet flooring.

1. St Wilfred's Road, Doncaster

The impressive entrance hall with parquet flooring.

The well equipped dining kitchen is part of a wider open plan arrangement.

2. St Wilfred's Road, Doncaster

The well equipped dining kitchen is part of a wider open plan arrangement.

Stylish, modern living that lends itself to entertaining.

3. St Wilfred's Road, Doncaster

Stylish, modern living that lends itself to entertaining.

A spacious lounge with access to the garden.

4. St Wilfred's Road, Doncaster

A spacious lounge with access to the garden.

