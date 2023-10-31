With Christmas approaching, customers at value garden centre Cherry Lane Tickhill are getting into the spirit early by booking up for its schedule of festive events.

The Christmas calendar, which kicks off on November 25 with the opening of Santa’s Grotto, is already 50 per cent booked up.

Tickets are on sale for Cherry Lane’s popular seasonal events for all the family, which alongside the traditional Grotto, include breakfast and tea with Santa, wreath making workshops and even a Santa Paws event for dogs.

Customers are encouraged to book in advance with limited spaces for every event available.

Get into the Christmas spirit at Cherry Lane.

The wreath making workshop is proving particularly popular again this year with more than half of tickets already sold.

A full events schedule is available on the Cherry Lane website, where tickets can also be booked.

Cherry Lane Reward Card holders can benefit from discounts on every Cherry Lane event.

To sign up for a Reward Card and save on admission prices, pick up a form from your nearest Cherry Lane garden centre or download the free smartphone app and save when you book.

Laura Chapman, events manager for Cherry Lane, said: “Christmas is fast approaching and we are so excited to be hosting an action-packed line-up of events to help celebrate the festive season.

"People seem keen to get in the spirit early again this year with some events already getting close to selling out.

"Whether you’re looking to meet the big man himself in our beautiful winter wonderland, learn how to make a stunning wreath for your front door with our horticulture experts or simply to spoil your pets, we have something for everyone to enjoy this Christmas.”

For those customers who are also looking to get their decs up early and make a start on shopping, Cherry Lane’s buyers have been working with their team of suppliers to create a wonderful festive range to suit every pocket and taste.

From stunning decorations, trees and lights to make your home sparkle to great value gifts, must-have toys and seasonal stocking fillers for loved ones, Cherry Lane has it all under one roof.