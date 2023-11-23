This canalside cottage has fabulous views from its first floor kitchen and lounge

A delightful two double-bedroom canalside cottage, with stunning views over open countryside, has come on to the market.

The architect cleverly designed the property to maximize the position and the views, including a first floor balcony.

An entrance hall with stairs to the first floor leads in to the cottage, that has two ground floor double bedrooms and a bathroom with white suite.

From the first floor landing, is a large, open plan dining kitchen with fitted units, and a four ring gas hob. Integrated appliances include an oven, fridge freezer, dishwasher and washing machine. Rear views extend over the canal and across the fields beyond.

An equally large lounge has French doors out to a rear facing decked balcony which overlooks canal and country, and is perfect for a morning coffee or a cool drink at the end of the day while watching the sun set.

The property has a gas radiator central heating system, with PVC double glazing, and benefits from two parking spaces and a pretty little cottage garden.

Barnby Dun is an attractive village on the NE side of Doncaster. It has a good range of amenities including shops, eateries, pubs and schools, plus good access to the M18/M180 motorway networks.

This property in High Street, Barnby Dun, Doncaster is for sale at £165,000, with Horton Knights estate agents, Doncaster.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

