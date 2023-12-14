News you can trust since 1925
Inside this impressive home that's tucked away in the centre of Bawtry

An exceptional detached family home with double garage has a gated setting within the very heart of Bawtry.
By Sally Burton
Published 14th Dec 2023, 16:33 GMT

Within the extended home is impressive accommodation that includes a spacious hall with herringbone parquet flooring and open archway through to a dining area, where a deep bay window overlooks the rear terrace.

A formal lounge has a feature period style fireplace, while the modern open plan kitchen has fitted units, with a central island, a breakfast bar and sideboard with wine rack.

The kitchen flows through to a stunning orangery with continuous tiled flooring that has underfloor heating. A fireplace houses a cosy multi-fuel burning stove, and a glazed door leads out to the rear garden.

A ground floor w.c. lies off the hallway.

From the first floor landing is a main bedroom suite with built in wardrobes, an en suite shower room and a walk in wardrobe, along with three further sizeable bedrooms and a luxurious four-piece family bathroom with walk-in shower and free standing bath.

Walled boundaries give privacy to two courtyard style gardens and a lawned area, while there is a utility room and a summerhouse currently used as a gym.

This property in Swan Street, Bawtry, is for sale with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, at a price of £775,000.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

