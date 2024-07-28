Nominations open for RDaSH annual awards 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
The trust, whose staff and volunteers touch the lives of thousands of people every week in Rotherham, Doncaster, and North Lincolnshire, is encouraging patients, and local people to enter nominations in this year’s awards.
Entries are being sought for the ‘Nurturing the power in our communities exemplar award’ and ‘Volunteer of the year award’.
These awards recognise the exceptional care and compassion to patients, carers and relatives and the selfless dedication of the Trust’s volunteers, who give their time and commitment to benefit patients.
Toby Lewis, Chief Executive of RDaSH, said: “Our annual awards are a chance to say thank you to volunteers, colleagues inside the Trust, and partners for exceptional or innovative work.
“There is a chance for members of the public to nominate for some our awards, and our award winners will be chosen with the involvement of our patients. Please do get involved if you can. There is plenty that does not work well within our NHS, but much that does, and these awards are an opportunity to celebrate the very best of RDaSH.”
Nominations can be made in the following ways:Online via the RDaSH website at rdash.nhs.uk and search annual awards nominations or use this link: https://forms.rdash.nhs.uk/annual-staff-awards/index.php
Fill in a paper copy of the nomination form available in reception areas.
The closing date for nominations is Saturday 31 August at 5pm.
The winners will be announced at the 2024 RDaSH Awards ceremony on Friday 22 November in the Premier Suite at Doncaster Racecourse, Bawtry Road, DN2 6BB.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.