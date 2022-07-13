Doncaster's Tunstall Healthcare smartens up for The Suit Works helping people back into work

Employees at Tunstall have donated hundreds of items of professional clothing to the independent charity, which provides business wear for people of all ages in search of a job.

According to Statista, there were approximately 1.3 million unemployed people in the UK in the three months to April 2022.

The Suit Works, run by a small team of staff, trustees and volunteers, aims to help people seeking work by providing suitable clothing, styling sessions, interview skills training, and advice on body language and how to deal with nerves.

Graham Brown, director at Tunstall Healthcare_ Ben Wright, voluntary trustee at Suit Works

Commenting on the donation, Graham Brown, marketing director said: “Throughout June, the Tunstall Healthcare team has been collecting professional clothes and accessories to help provide people with the confidence they need to attend job interviews and be successful in securing a role.

"The Suit Works provides incredible services and we are proud to support the charity in its mission to help those in the community.”

Tunstall Healthcare is committed to working with local and national charitable organisations to support and improve the lives of thousands of people across the UK. In addition to its corporate initiatives, the organisation also encourages colleagues to support charities of their choice by fundraising and volunteering.

Ben Wright, trustee at The Suit Works said: “We are extremely grateful to Tunstall for joining us in collecting and providing good quality business wear for members of the community that are currently out of work. We believe that the work we do for our clients has a transformative effect and can significantly increase their self-esteem, and our service is an important step for clients to help them in breaking down barriers to employment.”

Tunstall has been at the forefront of technology innovation for the health, housing and social care markets for 65 years. Tunstall works with social care providers, healthcare services, housing and retirement living providers and charities in 19 countries, improving the lives of more than five million people, including those living with dementia, learning disabilities, physical disabilities and long-term health conditions.

To find out more about Tunstall’s CSR policy and activity, please visit www.tunstall.co.uk/privacy/corporate-social-responsibility/

To find out more about The Suit Works, please visit www.thesuitworks.co.uk