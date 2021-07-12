Doncaster's Keepmoat Homes has joined the race to net zero carbon emissions

The Doncaster-based homebuilder has joined over 1,000 businesses worldwide to lead the zero-carbon transition by setting emissions reduction targets through the Science Based Targets initiative, with an aim to restrict global warming to 1.5oC.

As the UK’s largest dedicated partnership homebuilder, Keepmoat Homes has already worked hard to reduce its carbon emissions. In 2021 the company moved all its electricity consumption to renewable sources and is due to commence work on a low carbon housing development in Parklands Village, Weston-Super-Mare, this autumn.

Tim Beale, CEO of Keepmoat Homes said: “I am proud to announce our commitment to set carbon reduction targets through the Science Based Targets initiative and play our part in tackling climate change.

A Keepmoat Homes property

“As a company we are already taking action to reduce absolute carbon emissions from our operations, our supply chain and the homes be built, and adapt our methods to our changing climate. Many of our local government partners have declared a climate emergency, and this pledge is our way of showing that we will do what it takes to reach net zero in line with their ambitions, including those of the national government and global science.”