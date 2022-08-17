Tunstall Healthcare feeds Doncaster Food Bank during cost of living crisis

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Employees at the global market leading health and care technology company have collected over 400 items for the Food Bank, including canned and dry food plus personal hygiene products between July and August.

Gavin Bashar, UK managing director at Tunstall Healthcare, is proud of the UK team for their ongoing support of the local community in Doncaster.

He said: “With the cost of living crisis continuing, we wanted to help the local community as much as possible.

"With the school holidays coming up and this being one of the food bank’s busiest times, it felt like a good opportunity to arrange a collection.

"As always, Tunstall colleagues have been generous in their donations, and shown their support for our community.”

Opened in 2013, the Food Bank provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis.

The charity is part of a nationwide network of food banks which are supported by The Trussell Trust and work to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

In 2021 alone, the Food Bank handed out over 4,500 three-day emergency food supplies to people in the area.

John Parr, Project Manager at Doncaster Food Bank, commented: “The rising cost of food and bills is putting increasing pressure on families across the country, and unfortunately we expect demand for our services to grow in coming months.

"We’re very grateful to Tunstall staff for contributing to the collection, which will help local families in these difficult times.

"Without kind donations like this, we would be unable to support those most in need in the Doncaster area, so thank you to everyone who contributed.”

Tunstall Healthcare is committed to helping the local community through its ongoing programme of CSR activity.

Previous activity includes donating items of professional clothing to Sheffield-based The Suit Works, providing laptops to local school children to enable remote learning during the Covid crisis, and partnering with Doncaster Deaf Trust to collect plants and plant them around the village of Whitley.

For more information about Tunstall Healthcare, please visit www.tunstall.co.uk.

For more information about Doncaster Food Bank and how it supports local people in need, please visit doncaster.foodbank.org.uk