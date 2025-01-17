Applaud Business Consultancy Ltd announces Active Fusion as Charity of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Applaud Business Consultancy Ltd is proud to announce Active Fusion as its Charity of the Year for 2025. This partnership reflects Applaud’s commitment to giving back to the community while supporting Active Fusion’s mission to inspire every child to develop a lifelong love for being active.

Based in Doncaster, Applaud Business Consultancy is dedicated to simplifying ISO compliance and embedding best practices in Quality, Health & Safety, Environmental, and Sustainability management for businesses across Yorkshire and beyond. Led by co-founders Pippa Mell and Tracy Cartwright, the company is passionate about cutting through complexity to help businesses achieve clarity, safety, and efficiency.

"Active Fusion’s dedication to improving the lives of children through physical activity aligns perfectly with our values of empowerment and community focus," said Pippa Mell, Co-Founder of Applaud Business Consultancy Ltd.

"We’re excited to work closely with them in 2025 to make a meaningful difference for young people in the region."

Fusion Camp December 2024.

Active Fusion exists to ensure every child has access to sport and physical activity, unlocking potential and creating habits that lead to healthier, happier lives. By delivering high-quality programmes, supporting education, and empowering youth to lead change in their communities, Active Fusion transforms lives with the support of donors and funders.

"Active Fusion’s work is truly inspirational, and we’re eager to contribute our expertise and time to their efforts," said Tracy Cartwright, Co-Founder of Applaud Business Consultancy Ltd.

"Together, we can create safer environments and increase opportunities for young people to thrive."

Applaud Business Consultancy will support Active Fusion throughout 2025 by assisting with risk assessments to ensure the safety of children and participants during Active Fusion’s activities and events. The company will also offer advisory services to streamline Health & Safety compliance, contribute time and effort to assist with events and initiatives hosted by Active Fusion, and host fundraising events to raise funds and awareness for Active Fusion’s vital programmes.

Pippa Mell and Tracy Cartwright from Applaud Business Consultancy Ltd with Active Fusion's Dave McLeavy

"We’re thrilled to have Applaud Business Consultancy Ltd as our Charity of the Year partner," said Dave McLeavy, Head of People & Partnerships at Active Fusion.

"Their expertise and dedication will help us continue to make sports and physical activities accessible to all children and young people, ensuring they have the opportunities they deserve."

As we prepare to enter a new calendar year, Active Fusion invites other businesses to consider making a difference by choosing them as their Charity of the Year.

Supporting Active Fusion means helping children living in poverty, those who are disadvantaged, or those in critical need. In return, Active Fusion offers support to businesses by enhancing their profiles, achieving corporate social responsibility objectives, and celebrating their efforts through press and social media.

If you’re ready to create life-changing opportunities for children and young people, get in touch with Active Fusion and start making a difference today.

Reach out to Dave McLeavy, Head of People & Partnerships at [email protected]