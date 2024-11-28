John Godber's 'Do I Love You?' returns to Cast in Doncaster.

The John Godber Company's sellout Northern Soul comedy, written by award-winning writer John Godber is returning to Cast in Doncaster in February.

'Do I Love You?' is an hilarious dance-fuelled play that was first performed in Doncaster in 2024, and is now returning to the city from the 10th-12th February, back by popular demand!

So join twenty somethings Sally, Nat and Kyle as they develop a love for, and the people involved with, Northern Soul. What started as a College project has grown into a passion, but the dance steps are exhausting.

Far beyond their home city of Hull our trio find excitement, purpose and the tribe they've been looking for. Now they can't get enough; from Bridlington Spa to Stoke, from Doncaster to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom our young soulies are determined to keep the faith!

This is Northern Soul for a new generation, but with rising costs, unemployment, and small town blues, has anything really changed? Is this England 1975 or 2025? The pubs are closing, hospitality has gone, and strikes are everywhere; but when you're out on the floor!

From the writer of the legendary BOUNCERS comes a show about keeping the faith, so spread the talc and grab your loafers, our trio are heading for a weekender!

Featuring the original cast, and choreographed by Northern Soul Dance champion Sally Molloy.

Tickets make perfect Christmas gifts and are sure to sell fast, so make sure you get yours fast! -https://www.castindoncaster.com/whats-on/do-i-love-you/

*Cast opened in 2013 and welcomes audiences and participants of all ages from across the borough of Doncaster and beyond. Its programme is described as “eclectic and imaginative and takes risks”.