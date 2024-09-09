Macmillan Coffee Morning fundraising event in Doncaster

This fundraising event hosted by Sew Mindful Crafts for Macmillan Cancer support is being supported by various departments from Doncaster City Council being, Public Health, Stronger Families, Well-Being. Doncaster Health Watch and Doncaster mind at the above address from 10am -2pm Interest to attend this event has been strong and expect a busy day to help with raising funds for the incredible work that Macmillan and its people do for those affected by Cancer.

As a registered CIC their purpose and ethos, to support the local and wider communities of the City of Doncaster to help, People connect, Reduce isolation, Build positive mental health and resilience, Learn new skills, (including literacy and numeracy), Build confidence, Promote independence.

They do this by making crafting more accessible to people in the local community and the City of Doncaster by providing a well-equipped and specialist workshop area and offering a wide range of crafting activities and workshops for all ages . This removes some of the barriers people may experience when trying to engage in crafting activities (like the financial cost of equipment and the opportunity to attend activities).

Since opening in January 2023 our regular and varied crafting workshops have had over 1500 people learning skills ranging from beginner’s learning how to use sewing machines and overlockers, pattern making for clothing, bags, toys, cushions, curtains and a group of volunteers now engaged with making 5 Quilts depicting the history, heritage, culture and industry of the City of Doncaster. The range of workshops and sessions on offer continues to develop with the help of other specialists wanting to share their knowledge and skills with others covering, glass fusion macrame, building circuit boards and soldering a popular workshop initially targeting Men as our sewing with the Lads on Saturday to help them overcome issues affecting their own wellbeing. Throughout the summer holidays workshops for young children and teenagers were funded and well attended. Contact: Mick Perry, Manager and Founder, [email protected] Tel: 01709 860881 Mob: 07711065992 website: www.sewmindfulcrafts.co.uk Should the Macmillian Coffee Morning event or the work Of Sew Mindful Crafts be of interest and you would like to learn more, Mick would be more than happy to have a chat and invite you for a visit.