Jason is a disabled digital artist who initially trained as an oil painter. He later learned to ‘embrace the pixel’ and use digital technology when he became disabled.

Jason has exhibited widely, both internationally and throughout the UK, including presenting work at V&A Late, Tate Exchange at Tate Modern and Liberty Festival, London.

He has produced commissions for Sky Arts, ITV, the British Council and the Houses of Parliament and was the recipient of the prestigious Adam Reynolds Award 2020.

The Corby Rocker. Photography: Jules Lister

Jason’s work celebrates disability, his northern working-class heritage, popular culture from his childhood and the life experiences of other disabled people.

These themes are explored through cutting edge technologies, resulting in Jason’s brightly coloured, large-scale, humorous art. When asked what his work is about, he simply replies - ‘Think ‘I, Daniel Blake’ meets ‘The Beano’.’

Jason & his Argonauts sees Jason working with disabled communities around the UK to design the work, including Venture Arts in Manchester and groups in North Lincolnshire, Hull, Corby and London.

Exploring themes of disability, this new body of work tells the stories of these geographically diverse, learning-disabled groups, mixing them with Jason’s own biography, creating new narratives and myths about the artist.

The free exhibition is appearing at The Point from April 11 to July 2 and includes vibrant wall mounted lightboxes, hyper-joyful inflatables, fibreglass sculptures and highly ornate wallpaper, which will be interactive and linked to the free to download Augmented Reality app, which will accompany the exhibition.

The Point is open to the public so everyone is welcome to visit the exhibition. Find the opening times here: https://thepoint.org.uk/visit/ but do phone first as there will be lots of activities taking place in the space.

Teachers are invited to bring their classes to visit the exhibition, and can book in for a free self-facilitated visit. If you are a teacher and would like to bring your class for a visit, please contact [email protected] or telephone 01302 341662.