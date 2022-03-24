The cunningly entitled “Re-Tour de Ned” is an indispensable theatrical road map for anyone aspiring to wear the yellow jersey on the Champs Elysées: a really very rough guide to the tactics (pedal faster) and challenges (not pedalling fast enough) which will need to be deployed to win the biggest bike race in the world.

The 29-date tour will travel up and down the country, starting at the Quad Theatre, Plymouth, Devon on October 8, taking in no less than four stops in Yorkshire, and ending at the Edinburgh Assembly Rooms on November 13.

Ned’s love affair with the Tour de France began in 2003, and the 2022 edition will be his twentieth working behind the mic at the world’s biggest cycle race.

Ned is coming to Doncaster this autumn

Ned said: “I’m coming to the Cast Theatre Doncaster on the 19th of October. I’m afraid since the Tour de Yorkshire collapsed you’ll have to put up with this instead.

“On the 25th of October I’ll be coming to York to the Grand Opera House. But don’t worry, there won’t be any opera – no one really likes opera, they just pretend to.

“The following day I will be returning once again to the King’s Hall in Ilkley – don’t worry, we’ll make sure nobody from Ottley gets in.

“Finally on the 7th of November once again I return to the magical City Varieties Music Hall Theatre in Leeds. It was rowdy last time, it’s always rowdy. Behave yourselves!

“My last stage show tour was in 2018 so I’m excited to be getting back out there. Along the way, there will be time to call to mind the greatest racers of the age, and to do hopelessly bad impressions of them.

"There will be scope to celebrate all that is French about France, and all that is Tourish about the Tour: Stuff like ignoring 12th century cathedrals, peeing at the side of the road, pushing spectators over, punching demonstrators and generally behaving like a shaven-legged hooligan for a month while riding over entire mountain ranges.

“Join me for another ride through the peaks and troughs of the silliest and the grandest month of the year. I’ll hand out copious, thoroughly unreliable, advice on How To Win The Tour de France. Or if not that, then at least How To Watch It On The Telly.”

David Millar, former pro cyclist, and Ned’s Tour de France co-commentator for the last eight years said: “If it’s anything like the previous editions then you’re guaranteed to leave the theatre with a smile on your face. Ned provides a fantastic look behind the scenes at the Tour and you’ll get small insight into what I must put up with travelling around France with Ned for a month every July.”

The 2022 edition of the Tour de France starts on July 1with the first of three stages in Denmark before finishing on the Champs-Elysees, 21 stages later, on July 24. Ned then has just ten weeks to write, develop and perfect the show before the first doors open on October 8.

For tickets to the Cast show visit https://castindoncaster.com/