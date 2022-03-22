Femi Taylor played the iconic role of Oola, Jabba The Hutt’s Twi’lek slave dancer, who danced for Jabba before being thrown to his Rancor, a monstrous reptilian, in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi.

Joining Femi will be Samantha Alleyne who is best known for being the first female Stormtrooper in Star Wars.

Samantha appeared in all five of the Disney era Star Wars movies and has played over 15 different characters including 'Allie Samta', an X-Wing pilot, in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Samantha also appeared as an Amazon in Wonder Woman 1984.

Just a jump to the left of Femi and Samantha is the charming Patricia Quinn who played the role of Magenta in the cult musical classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Patricia has also had roles in Hawk The Slayer, Hammer House of Horror, Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life and Doctor Who.

You know not to get them wet, expose them to bright light, or feed them after midnight but did you know that at Doncaster Comic-Con you can have your photo taken with the pesky, scaly critters known as Gremlins.

Whether a child of the 80s or a child of now you will want to sit with them and smile as the popcorn flies around you in the epic movie scene.

You are certainly going to need a bigger boat at this comic-con as you climb into the mouth of the killer shark on the Jaws set.

You may also want to practice saying “I’m Batman” before jumping on The Dark Knight Batpod and posing as the Caped Crusader.

The photo opportunities don’t stop there as outside and inside the venue you will lots to keep your camera busy.

You will see Transformers Bumblebee, loads of Superheroes including Spiderman and maybe a Disnesy Princess or two.

Admirers of Star Wars can’t miss seeing (unless you are a Stormtrooper) the fantastic cosplay group the Mos Eisley Misfits with their props.

Also, don’t forget to check out the retro gaming and the board games in the kids activity area.

As well as guests and attractions there are comic creators, authors and loads of geeky traders with tons of geeky toys, comics, collectables, art, jewellery, gaming and so much more…there is something for everyone.

You can also enhance your day by coming along dressed as a TV, movie, game or anime character and entering our cosplay masquerade with a chance to win some amazing geeky goodies.

Something new for 2022 is the ‘Cosplay Championship’.

The contest will be open to those who have made at least 70 per cent of their cosplay themselves. Both contests will be presented by stage host for the event, the infamous Smiley Quinn.

However, if you don’t want to dress up simply just come along as you are and enjoy a great day out.

Sharon Hall of Unleashed Events: “It is great to be back at Doncaster Dome and bringing a whole new selection of geeky attractions and traders! If you have never been to a comic-con before then Doncaster Comic-Con is a great place to start as it has a little bit of everything for everyone, no matter what your age.

“It is great to see kids meeting their ‘real’ superhero as well as seeing the Dads showing off as Batman for the ultimate photo pose….it is all about escaping reality and having fun.”

The event takes place on April 3 from 11am.

