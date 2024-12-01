Another celebrity has left the jungle after latest ITV vote 📺

A fourth celebrity has been eliminated from the jungle.

The public voted on who to send home - and who to save

It comes after Jane Moore, Dean McCullough and Tulisa had already left I’m a Celeb.

The fourth celebrity to be voted out of I’m a Celebrity has been revealed as Melvin.

Loose Women star Jane Moore became the first eviction on Friday (November 29) night. She was joined by Dean McCulloughon Sunday (December 1) after a respite on Saturday (November 30).

The public voted overnight and Tulisa became the third celebrity to be sent packing. Here’s all you need to know:

Who was eliminated for I’m a Celebrity?

I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here presenters Ant and Dec. Photo by ITV. | ITV

Melvin Odoom became the fourth celebrity to be voted out of I’m a Celebrity this year. He was sent home on Tuesday December 3 after the latest public vote.

Maura Higgins - Love Island star - was in the bottom two.

Who has left I’m a Celebrity so far?

The fourth eviction was announced on Tuesday - with Melvin waving goodbye to his campmates. It follows public votes on Friday (November 29), Sunday (December 1) and Monday (December 2).

The celebs who have left so far as of December 3 are: Jane Moore, Dean McCullough, Tulisa and Melvin Odoom.

The lines are once again open. So another elimination will take place in the coming hours.

What did you think of the I'm a Celebrity elimination - did the right person go home?