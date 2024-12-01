I’m a Celeb stars are in for more bad weather 😱

I’m a Celebrity has been hit by storms in Australia.

The latest weather forecast predicts more rain in the coming days.

Minor flood warnings are in place over the next 48 hours.

If the I’m a Celebrity stars have been feeling homesick recently - the weather has stepped in to remind them of good old blighty.

The jungle camp has been deluged by rain in the last couple of days. Ant and Dec were quick to joke about the weather on yesterday’s (November 30) episode and the stars are set to endure even more storms.

It is like a little slice of home for the celebrities - in case they are missing the late autumn/ early winter weather. Thunderstorms and fog could be on the way in the coming days in the part of Australia where filming takes place.

I’m a Celeb stars facing more storms

More rain will hit I’m a Celeb camp this week.Photo by ITV. | ITV

The ITV series films near a town called Dungay which is in the Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah, New South Wales. The area has been the site of filming for all but three seasons, the first (which filmed near Tully, Queensland) and the two Covid pandemic seasons which took place in Wales.

For the episode that will air in the UK on Sunday December 1, the weather will still be very rainy according to the forecast for Dungay on Accuweather’s website. It even warns there’s a chance of a ‘t-storm’.

It is also set to rain on Monday (December 2) and Tuesday (December 3) with showers predicted on both days. However the conditions look more promising for Wednesday (December 4) but the rain could return later in the week.

Two minor flood warnings are in place on Accuweather for the Dungay area for Sunday into Monday and then from Monday to Tuesday.

Has I’m a Celeb ever been cancelled due to rain?

During the seasons filmed in the UK in 2020 and 2021, episodes of the show were cancelled due to storms causing disruption in Wales. However it is rare for weather to disrupt the show.

There is no suggestion there will be any disruption over the coming days.

