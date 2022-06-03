Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Doncaster's Frenchgate to host children's garden party

Bosses have planned a fun-filled garden party set within an opulent green garden oasis, offering an unbee-lievable experience for the whole family.

The Queen Bee’s Jubilee Garden Party will amaze children and families as they enter the interactive space, hosted underneath a giant green leaf!

The event will take place outside Waterstones in the Upper mall on June 4 from 11am until 4pm.

The Frenchgate is decked out for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Visitors will be greeted by three larger-than-life garden characters who will welcome them into the Royal Garden Party where there will be an array of activities to get involved in.

Bee games will encourage children to learn all about pollination, while in the craft corner visitors can create a crown of flowers.

There will also be a seed wall where free packets of wildflower seeds can be taken to plant at home!

Karen Staniforth, Centre Manager, said, “It feels fantastic to be able to offer customers events like the Queen Bee’s Jubilee Garden Party, especially with how much we missed out on during the pandemic.

“Educational workshops are so important to Frenchgate and so is our commitment to sustainability and the Queen’s tree-planting campaign for 2022, so this event is an ideal way to combine all these elements and celebrate the Jubilee weekend.”

Doncaster has thrown itself into the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations with beacon lighting, street parties, a food and drink festival and dozens of other events and attractions.